OPINION: Bafana stars must dare to dream beyond the PSL

African football legend Jay-Jay Okocha ruffled a few feathers recently when he suggested that South African players lack the ambition to test themselves in Europe’s top leagues.



Unsurprisingly, his remarks sparked fierce debate. Many supporters took issue with the comparison he drew with Nigerian players, who are widely represented across Europe’s biggest competitions.



By contrast, the Bafana Bafana squad is largely dominated by players who ply their trade in the South African Premier Soccer League. While the PSL remains one of the strongest domestic leagues on the continent, the lack of South Africans in Europe’s elite competitions is difficult to ignore.

Ironically, Bafana Bafana topped their qualifying group ahead of Nigeria to secure a place at the FIFA World Cup. That achievement led many to dismiss Okocha’s comments outright. Yet as I watched the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League this week, his words lingered in my mind. Not a single South African featured among Europe’s remaining clubs. It was a stark reminder of how different things once were.

Bafana’s all-time leading goalscorer, Benni McCarthy, famously lifted the Champions League trophy with FC Porto in 2004. On the road to the final, McCarthy delivered one of the most memorable performances of his career, scoring twice in a 2-1 victory over English giants Manchester United in the Round of 16. That same evening, Quinton Fortune was on the scoresheet for United. For a brief moment, South African football stood proudly on one of the sport’s grandest stages, watched by millions around the world.

It is exactly the platform Bafana players should aspire to reach. Before that generation, Lucas Radebe captained Leeds United during their remarkable run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2001. South African players were not merely participants in Europe, they were key figures.

Okocha’s delivery may have been blunt, but the essence of his argument deserves consideration. Our players should be encouraged to step beyond the comfort of the PSL and test themselves in more demanding environments and history shows that they are capable. Bennett Mnguni once stunned Real Madrid by scoring at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, while Thulani Serero enjoyed memorable nights in Europe scoring against FC Barcelona.

This season, only Shandre Campbell represented South Africa in the Champions League round-robin stage with Belgian side Club Brugge. His cameo appearances against clubs such as Atalanta BC, FC Kairat and Atlético Madrid may prove invaluable for his development and for the national team because greater exposure to high-level football can only benefit Bafana Bafana.

At recent editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, Bafana showed promise but ultimately lacked the extra edge needed to go all the way. Of course, there are reasons many players stay at home. The financial packages offered by clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are highly competitive by African standards.

Few would argue that the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau and Relebohile Mofokeng lack the ability to rewrite the script and put the Rainbow Nation back on the global football map or Bafana will continue to come up short when it matters the most.