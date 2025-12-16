Phakaaathi

Broos not happy despite Bafana victory

'Let’s say I am happy with the result … but we can play much better,' Broos told SABC Sport.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos was not impressed with Bafana’s performance against Ghana on Tuesday. Picture: Zamani Makautsi/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was not happy with his team’s performance in their 1-0 win over Ghana on Tuesday at Dobsonville Stadium. 

Bafana still confident

Broos, however, is confident his side will be ready to go once they take on Angola on Monday in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco. 

ALSO READ: Mbule magic gives Bafana a winning AFCON send off

Bafana are set to fly to Marrakech on Wednesday, with Sipho Mbule’s fine goal enough to see them past a second string Black Stars. 

“Let’s say I am happy with the result … but we can play much better. We didn’t play very well, we didn’t have the movement we are used to with this team. Our passing was not good, so there is still a lot of work to do for us to be at the highest level this week,” Broos told SABC Sport.

Broos added that his players may have been protecting themselves with more important matches ahead. The game against Ghana was, after all, a training match and not even recognised as an official international. 

‘That gives us hope’

“Maybe there was something in the players head that next week the AFCON starts and they are a bit afraid to be injured or whatever. Again we expected more. But this can happen, I remember two years ago we were also terrible against Lesotho, so that gives us hope.”

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Broos says sorry over racism, sexism furore

Bafana played a goalless draw against Lesotho before the last Africa Cup of Nations and went on to finish third at the finals in the Ivory Coast. 

“I am sure the boys will be ready next week against Angola”

