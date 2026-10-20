‘We’ve given ourselves a chance’: Proteas in the driving seat in second Test against Australia

When stumps were drawn on day three, Australia trailed South Africa by 422 runs in their first innings.

After struggling to find form in the first match of the series, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was relieved to hit his straps on Tuesday, putting his team in control in the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha.

Having resumed their first innings at 97/5 in the morning session, following multiple rain delays over the first two days, the Proteas launched a recovery anchored by Bavuma who contributed a career-best 179 runs off 334 balls after spending more than nine hours at the crease overnight.

He was well backed by all-rounder Marco Jansen, who made 85 off 100 balls, and tail-ender Simon Harmer, who hit 82 off 157, helping the Proteas declare their first innings at 425/9 shortly before the close of play.

When stumps were drawn on day three, Australia had reached 3/1, trailing South Africa by 422 runs in their first innings. Travis Head was on one not out and night watchman Scott Boland was unbeaten on two.

“In that (Australia’s) bowling attack, four of them (Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Boland) are in the top 10 of the ICC Test rankings, and I think there’s a reason why,” said Bavuma, who had made only four runs in two innings in the SA team’s defeat in the series opener in Durban last week.

“We got a taste of it in that first Test and we kind of knew what was up for us. And for me, not being able to contribute in the first Test, and then coming in here in the second Test, that was a big thing on my mind. And I was glad I was able to put in a good contribution for the team.”

Proteas give themselves a confidence boost

The Proteas might be criticised for declaring as late as they did, with only two days left in the game and Australia leading the three-match series 1-0.

But fast bowler Kagiso Rabada backed Bavuma’s decision by removing opener Nic Maddinson with the fourth ball of Australia’s innings (and his fourth delivery since returning from a hamstring injury) to place the Baggy Greens under pressure overnight.

The skipper felt the SA team had not only given themselves an opportunity to win the match, but they had also received a mental boost by putting up a fight against a powerful Baggy Greens bowling line-up ahead of the final Test of the series in Cape Town.

“I think we’ve given ourselves a chance. Obviously if that (a win) doesn’t happen there is the other side of the draw,” Bavuma said.

“But I think also going into Cape Town, whatever confidence we’re able to get here, being able to put their bowlers on their feet for a considerable amount of time, hopefully that can pay off in the long run.”