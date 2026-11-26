In the first four Tests he has played, Ackerman has made two centuries and two half-centuries, racking up 470 runs at an average of 78.33.

After getting his Test career off to a cracking start, top-order batter Marques Ackerman admits he’s not expecting an easy ride through his international career, but he believes the foundation he has laid will help him through difficult patches.

Ackerman, 30, made his Proteas debut in the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha last month, and though he fell for just six runs in South Africa’s only innings, he went on to deliver impressive performances in his next three games against Australia and Bangladesh over the last month.

In the four Tests he has played thus far in the early stages of his international career, he has made two centuries and two half-centuries, racking up 470 runs at an average of 78.33.

Two massive tons

In the two-Test series against Bangladesh, he bashed 157 runs in the SA team’s first innings at the Wanderers last week, and he went on to contribute 150 at quicker than a run a ball in their first innings in Centurion earlier this week.

“I’m a realist and I know that opening the batting in Test cricket is not going to be easy all the time,” Ackerman said after being named Player of the Series in the Proteas’ 2-0 win over Bangladesh.

“For me now, at the moment, I feel the Australia and Bangladesh series has given me a good reference point. So I think when I do really go through a rough patch, I feel like this is a good reference point to go back to what worked, see what can I do better and where I was at in those series when I was doing well… and I’m just really looking forward to what’s to come.”

Perfect time to launch international career

Ackerman had been in the mix for a Proteas call-up over the last couple of years, having shone at lower levels of the game, including producing some great knocks for the South Africa A team.

Despite having to show some real patience before being included in the national squad, however, he felt he had been given sufficient time to ensure he was ready to make the step up.

“We’re all human, so as an individual you always feel like you deserve that opportunity, but to be honest a lot has happened in the last two years for me,” he said.

“I feel like I played a lot of SA A cricket, I ended up scoring a lot higher. I learned how to score bigger scores, I learned how to play an attacking brand of cricket and being able to extend big scores. So I think that was a crucial period in my career.

“Even though you can say ‘ja, you should have played earlier’, I think the timing has been perfect.”