Bosom buddies fall out

Cliff Buchler

“Well, well, Lieby, my good friend, what brings you to Nkandla? Are the Hawks not tailing you?”

“No, Jacob, I’ve arrived in my private helicopter which took off without clearance in Joburg. Do you think I’m stupid like your RET retail raiders?”

“He-he. You’re right. And you’ve been getting away schmoozing with Klippies for how many years without being nabbed?”

“Careful now, Jacob, I’m no crook and run a legitimate business. I just do things unorthodox like. Ask my clients who’ve stuck with me through the bad and good times. On second thoughts, rather not ask them, some of them might run for cover”.

“He-he. Of course, Lieby, I think I understand. I’ve never had a head for figures. That’s why you helped bailing me out of court debt. And I’m still not entirely out of the red”.

“I get it. That’s why the decision to pay you a visit. I’d like to help you again, but the cops are too close. Funny, it’s because you are the true crook and my dealings with you have painted me with the same brush.

“I mean, I’ve never had dealings with state robbers like the ghastly Guptas, or the hypocritical Bosasa bosses who pray in the morning and steal in the afternoon. And I wouldn’t touch anything to do with war arms. See, I’ve certain principals”.

Jacob’s mood somersaults.

“Mr Liebenberg, you’re being insulting. Now I’m again the bad boy. It’s enough that my colleagues left me to face the music for two decades. First you extend a helping hand, then you insult me.

“What kind of umngane [friend] are you? And according to reports of your so-called business dealings, you’re far from innocent. I reckon if you’re not careful, you’re going to join me in the clink. And not for something trivial as contempt of court. For diamond dealing, you’re in for the long haul”.

“If that’s your attitude, my gift of a half a mill has changed into a loan. So, pay back the money. Or I’ll see you in court”.

“Of which I’ve become immune. You’re not even close – and you don’t have an Mpho.” Lieby stomps out.

Jacob slams the door and makes for his La-Z-Boy purchased on tick from Lewis Stores. “Must touch sides with Shabir in the morning,” he mutters.