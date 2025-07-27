DA demands urgent action on illegal street racing in Joburg suburbs

"Innocent lives in Johannesburg's suburbs are being put at risk due to the “reckless and illegal practice of street racing."

Joburg residents are up in arms over illegal drag racing in several suburbs. Picture: iStock

Joburg residents are up in arms over illegal racing in several suburbs, including Lenasia, Rosebank, Fourways and Midrand, among other areas, which they say have become a nuisance and dangerous.

The DA said that, due to the brazen antics of the drag racers, innocent lives in Johannesburg’s suburbs are being put at risk in the “reckless and illegal practice of street racing.”

‘Dangerous races’

DA Gauteng spokesperson for Community Safety Michael Sun said the “dangerous races” often occur in the early morning.

“They transform quiet suburban streets into hazardous racetracks. The DA in Gauteng has been inundated with complaints from concerned residents, and we demand that premier Panyaza Lesufi urgently intervene and halt this alarming trend”.

Tragedy

Sun shared details of a tragic incident that occurred on July 12, 2025 at about 5.30am, on Jan Smuts Avenue in Rosebank.

“Reports indicate that three vehicles were racing on the wrong side of the road when they collided. One of the racers died at the scene. Tragically, an innocent Uber driver was also struck head-on and lost his life.

“The occupants of the other two racing vehicles fled the scene, leaving behind a devastating aftermath,” Sun said.

Not isolated

Sun added that the incident is not an isolated incident.

“Every weekend morning, residents along Cedar Road in Fourways are jolted awake by the deafening roar of modified engines and motorbikes speeding through their neighbourhood.

“On 13 July, 2025, another incident was reported on Allandale Road in Midrand. At approximately 8.50am, Ward Councillor Annette Deppe witnessed a group of six or seven high-powered vehicles racing down the public road as if it were a private speedway,” Sun said.

Proactive action

Sun said the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (Saps) are not doing enough to stop the illegal drag racers or arrest the drivers.

“This sheer lack of service delivery is particularly concerning, as reckless driving is a criminal offence under the National Road Traffic Act. Penalties for this offence can range from fines and imprisonment to the suspension or revocation of a driver’s licence in severe cases.

“The DA Gauteng has engaged the chief of JMPD and relevant Saps station commanders to demand urgent intervention. Our communities cannot become battlegrounds for ego-fuelled speed chases,” Sun said.

Safe space

Sun added that his party will be tabling questions to Lesufi in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature to determine how many illegal racing incidents were reported in the past five years, how many people were killed, and whether gangs or drugs were involved.

“A DA-led Gauteng provincial government would ensure that both the JMPD and Saps fully exercise their constitutionally guaranteed powers to curb the scourge of illegal racing”.

Sun said the DA would also explore the creation or support of safe, regulated facilities where motor enthusiasts can enjoy their sport without endangering the lives of others.

