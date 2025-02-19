Can Gen Z lead Africa into a new era?

Africa’s youth are restless, tech-savvy, and ready for change. Could Gen Z be the force that finally transforms the continent?

One of the notable – and sad – aspects of most African countries today is that they have changed little politically since the first wave of independence in the 1960s.

Many are still run by “big man” dictators, corruption is rife and development lags behind where it should keep pace with population growth.

Many Africans, manifestly, are not enjoying a better life.

However, what is also remarkable is that, on the continent with the youngest age profile in the world, our countries are still largely run by politicians and officials who should have long since retired and sat down to enjoy their declining years with their grandchildren.

There is a fresh new breeze of energy and optimism among those of Generation Z, though, the oldest of whom have not yet reached 30.

They have been nurtured in the age of blinding tech progress and work with systems and devices which laugh at the artificial borders of paper maps.

They’re restless – six out of 10 of them want to quit Africa entirely, according to research done last year by the South African Ichikowitz Family Foundation – and sometimes angry.

And they want change.

We might be looking at a brave new, young African world.