AU leadership to ‘uplift Africa to higher levels’ – Ramaphosa [VIDEO]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the elections at the African Union’s 38th ordinary session of heads of state and government.

Ramaphosa concluded his visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, where he participated in the 38th Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of the Assembly of the African Union.

He was among the African leaders when Angola’s Jaoa Lorenco assumed the Presidency of the continental body.

New leadership

The Assembly was held under the theme “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.”

Ramaphosa said the new leadership is a “very good outcome for us as Africa.”

“We’ve got a new leadership in the AU and we are quite satisfied with the outcomes of the elections. We’ve got a new AU chair, President Lorenco and we’ve got a new AU commission chair from Djibouti (Ali Youssouf).

“We think the capability of both of those leaders is just going to lift the continent to higher levels of real hands-on management of the unity process on the continent. We are also very pleased that we’ve got one of our daughters, daughter of South Africa, Mataboge to become a commissioner for infrastructure,” Ramaphosa said.

Mataboge was elected the new Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy.

🇿🇦His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa spoke to the media on conclusion of his working visit to Addis Ababa where he was attending the #AUSummit #TheAfricaWeWant#BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/ceaK89edYP — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 16, 2025

DRC conflict

The AU Assembly also deliberated on the state of peace and security on the Continent.

It expressed grave concern for the evolving situation in the eastern DRC, with the heads of state calling on the M23 to cease fire to prevent additional loss of lives.

The AU Assembly reaffirmed the urgent need for inclusive negotiations and political dialogue as the only solution to end conflicts on the Continent.

It also took note of South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 and congratulated South Africa for being the first African country to host this important gathering.

The AU expressed its support for the successful G20 Leaders Summit scheduled to take place in Johannesburg in November.

