Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 14 March 2025

Avatar photo

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

14 Mar 2025

06:10 am

While Godongwana said he was forced to increase VAT, he also announced salary increases for public servants.

Cartoon 14 March 2025 budget speech government bloated

While delivering his budget speech on Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced an increase in various taxes.

He also announced increases in the salaries of public servants. National Treasury confirmed that South African public service workers will receive a 5.5% salary increase.

While the finance minister said he searched for areas to plug the budget shortfall, these salary increases stood like an elephant in the room.

NOW READ: EXPLAINER: Budget speech tabled, but will it be approved without DA’s backing?

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Joshlin Smith case: TikTokker challenged in court – ‘It was never for the likes’
Politics ‘DA’s true intentions exposed’: Mbalula fires shots at GNU partner over budget
Africa SADC to withdraw troops from the DRC
News EXPLAINER: Budget speech tabled, but will it be approved without DA’s backing?
News Full Vaal Dam to the rescue as Lesotho Highlands Water Project takes bad turn

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp