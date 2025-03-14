Cartoon of the day: 14 March 2025

While Godongwana said he was forced to increase VAT, he also announced salary increases for public servants.

While delivering his budget speech on Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced an increase in various taxes.

He also announced increases in the salaries of public servants. National Treasury confirmed that South African public service workers will receive a 5.5% salary increase.

While the finance minister said he searched for areas to plug the budget shortfall, these salary increases stood like an elephant in the room.

