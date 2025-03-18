Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 18 March 2025

Avatar photo

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

18 Mar 2025

07:20 am

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said South Africa would not challenge Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion.

Cartoon of the day Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool

Picture: Themba Siwela

Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was expelled from the US after accusing US President Donald Trump of being a white supremacist.

His comments have since been seen as Rasool shooting himself in the foot.

Speaking to The Citizen, political analyst Goodenough Mashego said there was nothing South Africa could do to protect Rasool.

Rasool made these comments while diplomatic relations between South Africa and the US are strained over the Expropriation Act.

ALSO READ: Was Rasool left out to dry? Experts weigh in on US onslaught against South Africa

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day Ebrahim Rasool

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Discovery wins R6m life insurance case after KZN woman’s deceased mother ‘misrepresented’ income
Courts ‘Hundreds of charges’: Sassa fraud case is bigger than you think
Courts Joshlin Smith trial: ‘I tried to stop Kelly, but she wouldn’t listen’
South Africa ‘Rasool had one job… he was clearly a red flag to a bull for Trump’ – expert
South Africa Was Rasool left out to dry? Experts weigh in on US onslaught against South Africa

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp