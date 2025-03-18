Cartoon of the day: 18 March 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said South Africa would not challenge Ebrahim Rasool's expulsion.

Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was expelled from the US after accusing US President Donald Trump of being a white supremacist.

His comments have since been seen as Rasool shooting himself in the foot.

Speaking to The Citizen, political analyst Goodenough Mashego said there was nothing South Africa could do to protect Rasool.

Rasool made these comments while diplomatic relations between South Africa and the US are strained over the Expropriation Act.

