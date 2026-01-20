Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 20 January 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

20 January 2026

06:23 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The accident led to renewed calls to prioritise the safety of scholar transport in South Africa

school bus crash transport Vanderbijlpark

A crash involving a minibus and a truck in Vanderbijlpark resulted in 13 schoolchildren losing their lives on Monday.

According to some reports, the minibus crashed into the truck while trying to overtake other vehicles.

It has once again sparked calls to prioritise the safety of scholar transport in South Africa. In the past, parents have raised concerns about unroadworthy vehicles, overloading of passengers and unlicensed drivers.

The tragic accident occurred on the same day that the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) released its report on scholar transport in the North West.

SAHRC Commissioner Nomahlubi Khwinana highlighted that the condition of scholar transport in the province amounted to a violation of human rights due to the use of unroadworthy and unsafe vehicles.

READ NEXT: Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash kills 13 pupils

Read more on these topics

Accidents Cartoon Cartoon of the day Vanderbijlpark

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Morero under fire for broken promise to keep Joburg clean and safe after G20
Crime Cape Flats weekend violence leaves at least 26 dead
News DA accuses Tshwane of violating Nersa conditions amid power crisis
News Saps ‘drowning in litigation’ as billions lost to unlawful arrests and assaults
South Africa SA rescue teams join search for missing Ekurhuleni MMC in Mozambique floods

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp