Cartoon of the day: 20 January 2026

The accident led to renewed calls to prioritise the safety of scholar transport in South Africa

A crash involving a minibus and a truck in Vanderbijlpark resulted in 13 schoolchildren losing their lives on Monday.

According to some reports, the minibus crashed into the truck while trying to overtake other vehicles.

It has once again sparked calls to prioritise the safety of scholar transport in South Africa. In the past, parents have raised concerns about unroadworthy vehicles, overloading of passengers and unlicensed drivers.

The tragic accident occurred on the same day that the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) released its report on scholar transport in the North West.

SAHRC Commissioner Nomahlubi Khwinana highlighted that the condition of scholar transport in the province amounted to a violation of human rights due to the use of unroadworthy and unsafe vehicles.

