Cartoon of the day: 20 March 2025

Many graduates in South Africa are struggling to get jobs.

Unemployment stats always make for grim reading in South Africa, and its even worse for young people that have recently graduated.

Part of the blame for the high youth unemployment rate has been placed on South Africa’s education system. The country’s schools and universities need to make their education systems and qualifications more aligned to the economic needs of South Africa.

