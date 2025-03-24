Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 24 March 2025

Avatar photo

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

24 Mar 2025

06:00 am

Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki criticised former South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool for his provocative remarks about Donald Trump.

Cartoon 24 March

Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki says he believes that former South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was “provoking” the Americans with his remarks about Donald Trump (and, later, Elon Musk) leading a “global white supremacist movement”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled Rasool from the US after he participated in a seminar by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection on Trump’s policy stance on South Africa.

Rubio wrote on Elon Musk’s social media platform X that Rasool “is no longer welcome in our great country” and that the country considers him “persona non grata”.

Rasool is expected to arrive back in SA next week.

Speaking to author and broadcaster Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh in a wide-ranging interview about the government of national unity (GNU), President Cyril Ramaphosa, the MK party and other issues, Mbeki said Rasool should not have remarked Trump in public.

ALSO READ: Was Rasool left out to dry? Experts weigh in on US onslaught against South Africa

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Full Vaal Dam: ‘If the water rises by 2%, campers will be under water’
News GNU cracks widen amid debate on Rasool’s replacement
News Drag racing turns deadly as three cars collide head-on
South Africa Trump terminates over 300 HIV and TB research grants, appeals possible
Motoring 2025 vehicle licence renewal: Cost by province and cheapest digital routes

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp