Cartoon of the day: 24 March 2025

Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki criticised former South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool for his provocative remarks about Donald Trump.

Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki says he believes that former South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was “provoking” the Americans with his remarks about Donald Trump (and, later, Elon Musk) leading a “global white supremacist movement”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled Rasool from the US after he participated in a seminar by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection on Trump’s policy stance on South Africa.

Rubio wrote on Elon Musk’s social media platform X that Rasool “is no longer welcome in our great country” and that the country considers him “persona non grata”.

Rasool is expected to arrive back in SA next week.

Speaking to author and broadcaster Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh in a wide-ranging interview about the government of national unity (GNU), President Cyril Ramaphosa, the MK party and other issues, Mbeki said Rasool should not have remarked Trump in public.

ALSO READ: Was Rasool left out to dry? Experts weigh in on US onslaught against South Africa