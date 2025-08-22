Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 22 August 2025

Manamela looks like he is following in the footsteps of his predecessor after his recent appointment of administrators at Seta bodies.

Cartoon 22 August 2025 Setas Buti Manamela

Higher education minister Buti Manamela seems not to have learnt from his predecessor’s mistakes.

Nobuhle Nkabane was recently forced to resign after lying to parliament about Seta board appointments. This came after a list of Seta board chairperson candidates was leaked, with most of the candidates having ties to the ANC.

When he took over, Manamela said his department had learnt lessons from the Seta board scandal.

However, it now looks like he is following in the footsteps of Nkabane after he appointed administrators to three of the Seta bodies.

Oupa Nkoane, the former municipal manager at the Emfuleni municipality, is implicated in the mismanagement of R872 million.

Former ANC Limpopo MEC Lehlogonolo Masoga was implicated in a report by a forensic services company for backdating a R4.4 million contract, allegedly in an attempt to justify some dodgy payments.

Then, Zukile Mvalo, the current deputy director-general for skills development in the department, has been accused of failing to stabilise Setas for the past eight years.

READ NEXT: Manamela under fire for another round of ‘unfit’ appointments to Seta boards

