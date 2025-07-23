Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 23 July 2025

By Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

23 July 2025

07:05 am

How long will it take for Ramaphosa to act on other rotten apples in government?

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday finally removed Nobuhle Nkabane as the minister of higher education.

The axing came after increased pressure for Ramaphosa to act after Nkabane was accused of corruption, overseeing illegal appointments to the Seta board and that she misled Parliament.

There are, however, many important positions in government that are held by individuals who are also facing serious accusations.

How long will it take for Ramaphosa to act on those rotten apples?

