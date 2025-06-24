Cartoon of the day: 24 June 2025

Joburg residents have shared their outrage over power price increases

Johannesburg residents have expressed outrage at a reported increase in the electricity surcharge fee, seemingly halting plans to implement it from next week.

City Power introduced the R200 (R230 including VAT) fixed charge on 1 July 2024 to “share the costs of maintaining electricity infrastructure with its customers” and ensure a fair distribution of the upkeep costs, helping to sustain reliable service amid challenges like cable theft and illegal connections.

Since the announcement of this charge, Johannesburg residents and opposition parties have petitioned to get rid of it. The City argued that the fee was necessary to keep Johannesburg’s infrastructure from falling apart.

In March, reports claimed the city “wants to increase this unjust surcharge to R270” on 1 July 2025, but Joburg Finance MMC Margaret Arnolds said the charge remained at R200 for the time being.

“The City of Johannesburg is not increasing the surcharge. It remains at R200 and with VAT it will be R230,” she told broadcaster eNCA.

She admitted there were proposals for an increase.

“It is not what you guys perceive it to be. Remember, we still have a draft of all the proposals that are out there.”

She said any decision would be made after considering residents’ feedback.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel