Cartoon of the day: 25 March 2025

By Themba Siwela

25 Mar 2025

Helen Zille says Tony Leon should be the next US ambassador.

Cartoon: Themba Siwela

The ANC and DA are debating who should be South Africa’s next ambassador to the United States (US).

This comes after Ebrahim Rasool was expelled by the US.

DA federal leader Helen Zille suggested that former DA leader Tony Leon should be given the job.

However, an ANC leader reportedly told the Sunday Times that Rasool’s replacement should not be “what the DA wants”.

NOW READ: GNU cracks widen amid debate on Rasool’s replacement

