Cartoon of the day: 28 July 2026

Andrea Johnson's resignation comes after intense scrutiny at the Madlanga commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa released Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson from office with immediate effect after she asked to step down.

Johnson’s resignation comes after she has come under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. She said she wanted to step down after receiving “unprecedented” attacks on her and her official capacity.

Johnson has struggled to adequately answer questions at the Madlanga commission. Among the allegations are that Idac unlawfully operates outside of its mandate and that it pursued a criminal case against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and other officials at Crime Intelligence.

Political analyst Theo Neethling said Johnson’s departure shouldn’t affect the NPA’s fight against corruption.

“The extent to which her resignation poses a major setback will hinge on the prompt selection of a reliable successor, the ongoing progression of corruption investigations and the NPA’s capacity to show institutional strength,” he said.