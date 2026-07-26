Idac head Andrea Johnson seeks immediate resignation from office

Johnson has been in the spotlight in the past week, due to her testimony at the Madlanga commission.

The head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Andrea Johnson, has requested the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Andy Mothibi, and President Cyril Ramaphosa to release her from office with immediate effect.

In a letter leaked online, Johnson cites attacks on her and her official capacity, which she describes as “unprecedented”.

“Much of the attacks revolve and arise out of the cases IDAC has conducted against officials of Crime Intelligence,” reads the letter.

“I am currently testifying at the Commission and again, the issues there are in the main about the above.

“Your Excellency and NDPP, I humbly request you to consider my application for resignation. Whilst my contract requires a three-month notice period, I would request both your consideration of an immediate release from office, thereby waiving the notice period.”

Should this be granted, she would have to vacate her office within 24 hours.

The NPA has reportedly confirmed receiving the letter.

Andrea Johnson at Madlanga commission

Johnson has been in the spotlight in the past week, due to her testimony at the Madlanga commission.

She testified in response to allegations that Idac unlawfully operates outside of its mandate and that it pursued a criminal case against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and other officials at Crime Intelligence.

Khumalo was arrested on 26 June 2025 in connection with the alleged irregular appointment of a former BMW employee to the rank of brigadier.

Johnson said the arrest was a result of a criminal complaint filed by National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams.

However, Khumalo has previously maintained that the corruption case against him was a labour-related dispute rather than criminal conduct.

He has since lodged representations with the office of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi, requesting a review of the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute him.

Khumalo’s role in PKTT

Johnson further defended her office from suggestions that Khumalo’s arrest was due to his involvement with the PKTT. KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told parliament’s Ad hoc committee in October last year that Khumalo’s arrest was an attempt to stop a criminal investigation in Gauteng.

“The arrest of Khumalo is a project to stop criminal investigations in Gauteng. The letter from the minister to disband PKTT is a project to stop criminal investigations in Gauteng,” said Mkhwanazi at the time.

However, Johnson said this was not true, saying that Khumalo was arrested for his conduct in his capacity as Crime Intelligence head. She said that at the time, she was not aware of Khumalo’s role in the PKTT.

The Idac head told the commission that Khumalo’s arrest has invited trouble for her and her family. She said in the days leading up to Khumalo’s arrest, she received a death threat on her phone.

Since then, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has put several measures in place to protect her and her colleagues. The threat was escalated to the NPA’s risk and security division, which followed up on the message.