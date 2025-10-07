Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 7 October 2025

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

2 minute read

7 October 2025

06:20 am

Build One SA, Good Party and Rise Mzansi have united to form one party, but will it bring about change?

Unite for change cartoon

A new party will be entering South Africa’s political landscape.

Build One SA, Good Party and Rise Mzansi have united to form one party: Unite for Change. It will contest the 2026 local government elections.

Good Party leader Patricia de Lille said Unite for Change will consolidate the resources of the three parties.

“It’s a new inclusion direction, consolidating our parties and resources, but it is just the first step. The real hard work is to persuade South Africans to join the quest for something better.

“Don’t give up hope, South Africans. We should never give up hope, come and join in your quest for a better South Africa. Now is the time, especially for the young people, to design your own future,” she said.

Some, however, have criticised the merger and asked how an alliance between the three small parties will bring about the change that South Africa needs.

READ NEXT: Why Mashaba snubbed Maimane, De Lille and Zibi

