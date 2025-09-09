Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 9 September 2025

9 September 2025

Many Joburg residents feel they are being robbed by the city's failing billing system.

Cartoon Joburg billing crisis

Despite promises from various political leaders that it will improve, Joburg’s billing crisis continues to be a scourge to the city’s residents.

In almost 20 years, residents have had to deal with errors in accounts, inflated tariffs and unlawful disconnections.

Lawyer Chantelle Gladwin said the City of Johannesburg’s billing system is not “fit for purpose”.

She added that the problem is political structures and senior management failing to confront “critical flaws in the city’s systems”.

It has led to many taking the legal route in an attempt to fight back.

Residents hit back: Joburg billing crisis reaches boiling point

