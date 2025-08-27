Cheers to wine, women and gongs

We'll drink to the all-women team from Stellenbosch that secured gold at the International Wine Challenge for their 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon.

Maybe we had a few questionable performances recently in rugby and cricket – and let’s not mention Dricus – but a top international award has come South Africa’s way… for producing the best Cabernet Sauvignon wine in the world this year.

Fittingly, in Women’s Month, the winemakers who conjured up the 2022 Grand Vin de Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon were an all-women team at Le Grand Domaine in Stellenbosch.

Head winemaker Debbie Thompson, along with Mosima Mabelebele and Yolande Laubscher, weaved an oenological spell, bringing home gold from the International Wine Challenge (IWC) after two weeks of intensive blind tastings in London.

The wine was also judged best in SA.

“There are accolades and there are accolades,” says Thompson.

ALSO READ: Bonang Matheba launches BNG cocktails at local restaurant [PICS]

“Stellenbosch is known as ‘The Kingdom of Cabernet’ and to be the first local estate to win the IWC is a huge feather in our caps.”

The IWC triumph for Le Grand Domaine is certain to be a talking point at next month’s CapeWine extravaganza.

The event, held every three years, is the leading business showcase of the SA wine industry, attracting interest worldwide.

It’s also nice to know that SA’s wines can best those from our fiercest sporting competitors, Australia and New Zealand.

We’ll drink to that.

NOW READ: What your coffee order really says about you