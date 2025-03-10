City lost its glitter because of cadres

Johannesburg is still referred to by some misguided souls as the 'City of Gold'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa missed a trick in calling on his Gauteng comrades to clean up Johannesburg and surrounds so he would not be embarrassed in front of his international guests for the G20 Summit this year.

If he had just let his ANC party deployees in the city and the province continue to do what they do best – loot and break – then, as head of the G20, Ramaphosa could have rolled out his go-to excuse – “this is because of apartheid” – to a much wider audience.

Who to blame for dysfunctional City of Gold?

The reason the traffic lights don’t work is because the cadres in provincial and municipal government have not repaired them and have not put in place proper security to ensure that they are not trashed by criminal vultures.

We know that – but perhaps the visitors could be persuaded it has something to do with Hendrik Verwoerd or even Jan van Riebeeck.

Still, as they sit in the limos stuck in traffic jams, the foreign guests could appreciate the employment opportunities for homeless people in directing traffic… inspirational, Ramaphosa might say.

ALSO READ: Cape Town mayor capitalises on Joburg’s woes as Lesufi apologises to Ramaphosa [VIDEOS]

City of Gold no more: ‘The real SA’

You, comrade President, can’t paper over the very real fissures in our day-to-day lives by showing foreigners Cape Town or the winelands.

That is not the real South Africa – and not only because it is run by the DA.

The real South Africa is potholes, running sewage, abandoned infrastructure projects, crime and corruption.

Johannesburg CBD is not even South Africa any more – it is a liberated zone for anarchic hordes of illegal foreigners.

ALSO READ: ‘Not very pleasing’ – Ramaphosa’s tough talk to Gauteng ahead of G20 Summit

Johannesburg is still referred to by some misguided souls as the “City of Gold”.

It’s not even the city of tinsel, sir, because at least that glitters, whereas we have rust and overgrown jungles as the symbols of where we are.

More than anything else, Johannesburg is a monument to ANC misrule.

NOW READ: Kenny Kunene warned me many moons ago, says Ramaphosa on Joburg CBD