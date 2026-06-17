Curiosity defines humanity

Humans are powered by one unstoppable force: nosiness with confidence. Curiosity built civilisation.

Driving past a road accident recently, I couldn’t help but slow down to see what was happening.

This after I was annoyed at being in a queue because other drivers in front of me were slowing down, too.

It made me wonder why humans were such curious creatures.

The force behind human curiosity

Scientists have long studied our species’ defining traits: intelligence, language, the ability to invent 47 kinds of kitchen gadgets that all slice avocados slightly differently.

But above all, humans are powered by one unstoppable force: nosiness with confidence. Curiosity built civilisation.

It also helped build several emergency rooms. From the dawn of time, one human has always turned to another and said: “I just want to see what happens.”

This is how we discovered fire. It is also how we discovered that fire spreads. You’d think evolution might have edited this tendency out by now.

After all, sticking your hand into mysterious holes, tasting unknown berries, or poking large sleeping animals rarely ends with applause.

Yet here we are, still lifting rocks to check what’s underneath; emotionally, physically, and on the internet.

Internet has made it worse

Take modern life, for instance. A website says: “Warning: Graphic Content.” The human brain responds, “Yes, but how graphic?” Click. Immediate regret. Lesson learned? Absolutely not.

We’ll click again next week, just to confirm it’s still a bad idea.

Our curiosity doesn’t even need a good reason. We will open an email titled “Invoice Attached” when we have never owned a business, sold a product, or invoiced anyone for anything.

Why? Because what if it’s interesting? It won’t be. It will be a virus named something like TotallyNotAScam.exe.

But the possibility that it might be interesting is enough.

Lure of forbidden information

Then there’s the classic human phrase: “Don’t look down.” Instantly, every person within earshot looks down.

We cannot resist forbidden information. To be fair, curiosity also gave us medicine, space travel and the ability to watch documentaries about octopuses at 2am for no practical reason. It’s the same impulse.

The only difference is whether the outcome is a Nobel Prize or a sheepish explanation that starts with: “So I wondered what would happen if…” In the end, human curiosity is like a golden retriever with a PhD: brilliant, enthusiastic and still very likely to run straight into trouble just to investigate a noise. And honestly? We, as humans, wouldn’t have it any other way.