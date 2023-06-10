By Editorial staff

This should scare the daylights out of us: every day in South Africa, 700 people die from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), some of which are caused by unhealthy lifestyles.

And, as fitness expert Dr Adrian Rotunno writes for us today, multiple studies have shown that men on average are 50% less likely to get medical advice and treatment than women. That’s because, boet, cowboys don’t cry and they suffer in silence.

When men finally get around to getting medical care and assessment, it’s often too late to reverse issues like heart problems.

Other than heart problems, NCDs include hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes mellitus (high blood glucose), hyperlipidaemia (high cholesterol), and obesity with resultant health complications.

Rotunno’s clear message is that the “lifestyle” diseases are often a result of behaviours that can be modified, such as smoking, heavy drinking, unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles and poorly managed levels of stress.

At least a quarter of South Africans over the age of 50 are projected to suffer from one or more NCDs by 2040, so it’s clear we all – and men especially – need to start taking care of ourselves. Cut back on the bad foods, chill a bit and exercise. Enjoy the extra years this will give you

