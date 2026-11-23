We will not judge Mashaba for getting into bed with the ANC in a "black coalition".

It is difficult to disagree with the DA and many of its voters that the next five years are going to accelerate the decline of the three major metros in Gauteng.

After all, it will more or less be the same people in charge who precipitated the slide in the first place.

Much as we can question the arrogance of Helen Zille and that of her party, there is no counter to their argument that, in the case of Johannesburg particularly, 35% of those who cast their votes did so for her.

That would have been due to the fact that she has a reputation for being “Mrs Fix-It” and has a “take-no-prisoners” approach to governance – with a slick social media campaign propelling her to top of mind.

While it is true that personalities alone cannot drive change – or prevent decay – in cities, there was no-one other than Zille who portrayed an image of a leader prepared to get stuck in and repair potholes, get the water flowing and keep the lights on.

In the end, though, it was the clash of personalities between her and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba that prevented any mending of fences between the two parties.

Mashaba, it must be said, is another in a long line of moderate black politicians who have seemingly been tossed aside by the DA.

He has turned that sense of grievance into a cottage industry – and has convinced many black voters in the townships who are fed up with the ANC but who distrust the “racist” DA, that ActionSA is their voice.

We will not judge Mashaba for getting into bed with the ANC in a “black coalition”.

He is still one of the most effective in that motley crew. But history will be the real judge. Can he save Joburg?