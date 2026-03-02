Casey Jarvis smiling all the way to the bank after back-to-back wins on DP World Tour

The young SA golfer has won two big tournaments in as many weeks.

Rising South African golf star Casey Jarvis has enjoyed a bumper two weeks on the DP World Tour, winning the Kenya Open as well as his home championship, the SA Open.

By winning the SA Open at Stellenbosch Golf Club on Sunday, the 22-year-old has also booked his place in two of golf’s majors this year, the Masters at Augusta in April as well as the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in July.

But, Jarvis is also smiling all the way to the bank.

Besides having now etched his name into the history of SA golf and got his name on the trophy alongside such local legends as Gary Player, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Trevor Immelman, David Frost and more recently Louis Oostuizen, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester and Thriston Lawrence, Jarvis is quite a bit richer after his last two weeks of action.

Money man

Jarvis earned a whopping €390,432 – about R7.4 million – for winning the Kenya Open last week, his first major European tour title.

And this last weekend in Stellenbosch he banked $255,000 – about R4.1 million.

Fellow South African youngster Jayden Schaper has also won twice on the DP World Tour this season, also back-to-back victories, at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Royal Johannesburg in December, followed the next week by victory at the Mauritius Open.

Rankings

Jarvis has now moved up to 80th in the world rankings.

The best placed South African is Schaper at 57, with Aldrich Potgieter at 68. Garrick Higgo is 74th, Lawrence 81st and Christian Bezuidenhout 93rd among the South Africans in the top 100.

“It just feels amazing. To be standing in this position right now, I truly feel on top of the world,” Jarvis told the Sunshine Tour website after his win on Sunday.

“As South African golfers we all dream of winning our home Open and to have done it feels amazing.

“I just can’t wait to go to Augusta. It’s so cool. I’ve got no words to describe the feeling. Hopefully Tiger Woods is playing because he’s my role model. And to play the Open with all of its history is unreal. I can’t wait.”