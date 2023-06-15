SA can still be a force to be reckoned with

By Editorial staff

Just when hope is dwindling for our tortured country, up pop some people, who are acknowledged as global leaders in their field, to remind us that we can still dream of glory.

The latest good news is the announcement by global car maker Ford that it is entering its new Ranger Raptor bakkie in the gruelling Dakar Rally – and that a good chunk of the development work is being done here in South Africa by off-road maestro Neil Woolridge.

That means that the two teams battling for glory in the punishing event will both have very strong SA connections.

Last year’s Dakar winner, a highly modified Toyota Hilux, was developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa, under another race vehicle genius, Glyn Hall.

Therefore, the battle being fought in South African car showrooms between the Hilux and the Ranger will be transferred to the world stage. And those teams will send out the message that South Africa can still be a force to be reckoned with.

This should also be pause for thought for our politicians.

Both Toyota and Ford have huge investments in this country and employ tens of thousands. These are the geese which can continue to lay golden eggs … if they are looked after.

