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Gayton scores for tackling freeloader

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

7 April 2026

07:00 am

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Gayton McKenzie was calling himself the "Minister of Happiness" and pledging taxpayers' money to send fans to watch the World Cup later this year.

Gayton Minister of Happiness

Minister Gayton McKenzie briefs the media on the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture portfolio at Freedom Park Heritage Site And Museum on March 4, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

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Donald Trump may be the world champ in shouting his mouth off – and then flip-flopping later – but our minister of sport, Gayton McKenzie, could certainly be a contender for “Best in Africa” in that category.

Not long ago, he was calling himself the “Minister of Happiness” and pledging taxpayers’ money to send fans to watch the World Cup later this year.

Gayton makes promises

He said the lucky fans would attend the tournament, which is being held in the US, Canada and Mexico from June to July, after being chosen in a nationwide competition.

Now, though, he appears to be tightening the ministerial purse strings, by saying officially that the government will not be sponsoring our self-appointed “superfan”, Mama Joy Chauke, to attend the football spectacular.

She’s so peeved that she wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new sports minister, but we have to say that, on this rare occasion, we’re on McKenzie’s side.

Mama Joy’s trips cost over R1m

Mama Joy’s previous freeloading trips have cost more than R1 million, which is surely frivolous and wasteful expenditure, whichever way you cut it.

That money, even with cadre middlemen, would go a long way towards benefiting youth sport at home, for example.

Don’t bring us unhappiness by changing your mind, minister.

NOW READ: ‘Formula 1 is going to happen’ – Gayton McKenzie

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