Mama Joy vs Gayton McKenzie: Superfan responds to R700k claim and Papa Joy disrespect

A heated exchange between Mama Joy and Gayton has sparked intense debate among South Africans.

What started with one comment rapidly escalated. Gayton McKenzie and Joy Chauke, known as Mama Joy, are now at the centre of a heated online clash in Mzansi.

The drama kicked off when Mama Joy complained that the Department of Sport would not sponsor superfans’ trips to the Fifa World Cup later this year. McKenzie then suggested that Mama Joy ask her husband to fund her trip. The remark landed badly and, within minutes, the timeline lit up.

Mama Joy did not stay quiet.

On Thursday, she accused McKenzie of prioritising influencers over fans. She also accused the sports minister of disrespecting her husband.

I didn’t Ask Minister ⁦@GaytonMcK⁩ to take me to the Worldcup,I asked for 50 fans he promised ,He wanted to take the influencers unfortunately DSAC denied cos of budget, I also didn’t know the money spent for RWC,I felt targeted by his answer no respect for Papajoy, pic.twitter.com/6942M5cwcR Read more Gayton scores for tackling freeloader April 9, 2026

“I didn’t ask Minister ⁦@GaytonMcK⁩ to take me to the World Cup, I asked for 50 fans, he promised. He wanted to take the influencers, unfortunately, DSAC denied cos of the budget. I also didn’t know the money spent on the RWC. I felt targeted by his answer. No respect for Papajoy.”

She said the situation was misrepresented from the beginning. She explained that she never asked for a personal World Cup trip, but instead wanted support for a group of fans, which she says was already promised.

The context matters

McKenzie had previously said there were no available funds, citing budget constraints in the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. He focused on financial responsibility, but his response upset Mama Joy and her supporters, especially after the “go ask your husband” comment spread online.

He stated, “Let me be clear: the President of the country did not pay for Mama Joy’s trips, despite what she may think. DSAC did. Both trips I could find info on from before my term were covered by the department. Her France trip alone cost R700k. I hope this matter can now be put to rest.”

And then she escalated.

Taking the conversation beyond local politics, Mama Joy tagged Fifa directly, positioning herself as an ambassador for the game.

“@FIFAcom I’ve always represented football with love and passion. I’m ready to show up again,” she posted.

Instead of rallying universal support, the move triggered a mixed reaction.

X users wasted no time weighing in, and not all of it was kind.

@ThaboM_za replied, “Mama Joy, this is not how these things work. You can’t just tag Fifa like that and expect a call-up.”

@LeratoSpeaks wrote, “We love you, Kodwa. This Fifa tweet is a bit much. It’s giving pressure where it’s not needed.”

@Kamo_Dlamini added, “Gayton was wrong for that comment, but tagging Fifa is not the solution either.”

Timeline quickly split into camps

Some users continued to defend Mama Joy, arguing that she has spent years promoting South African sport on global stages and deserves recognition.

“She has done more for fan culture than most officials,” posted @SiphoWrites. “Put some respect on her name.”

Others, however, felt the Fifa tag shifted the tone of the conversation entirely, making it harder to separate personal ambition from public debate about funding.

Meanwhile, McKenzie added fuel without directly engaging her by name. He claimed more than R700k was spent on her previous supporter trips.

“Leadership is about accountability. We cannot spend what we do not have,” he posted.

That tweet was enough to keep his name trending, with users once again connecting the dots and reigniting the debate.

MONDLIART® said, “What procedure was applied by this lady to be given 700k by@SportArtsCultur. And does it include being asked to provide Business Reg docs, SARS compliancy, MAAA number, Bank Business Account and 2 letters of Recommendation? I am asking for ALL Creatives in SA that need funding too.”

@VinceMat01 said: “700k for one person? Imagine what that 700k can do for sports and recreation in the poor community.”

Mama Joy did not back down.

“Don’t twist my story. I stand for the fans first,” she wrote in a follow-up post. “I will continue to fly the flag with or without approval.”

At this point, the saga has become more than just a disagreement. It is a full-blown social media spectacle touching on access, influence and the blurred lines between public figures and public resources.