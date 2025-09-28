Will the GNU miss Gayton and the PA?

Politically, the PA’s threat of leaving the GNU is negligible. But that’s not the reason they’re prepping their outs.

The time has come for the inevitable government of national unity (GNU) showdown, and surprisingly, it’s not going to involve the DA.

They love running to court anyway.

This one is all about a political standoff, but one with no real negative consequences.

If the PA segregates from the GNU, not only will the GNU still enjoy a significant majority, but it will still enjoy one that surpasses the two-thirds majority to amend the constitution.

So politically, the PA’s threat of leaving the GNU is negligible. But that’s not the reason they’re prepping their outs. This is a matter of principle.

How dare a mayor execute his prerogative and expect more experience from a municipal executive, and how dare a political ally not abide by the findings of a different party’s internal investigation?

It seems questionable that with all the power for change the top patriot is flouting in his ministerial position, not getting his boy into the pound seat would be a reason to step down.

Will work in McKenzie’s favour

It’s all political play, and it’s not like he hasn’t been a benefactor of it in the first place.

Remember when the GNU was meant to include only the ANC, DA, and perhaps a few others, before Mantashe so brilliantly blindsided Zille by sending out a semi-open invitation to join?

Without that move, Gayton wouldn’t have been able to give us a free Springbok game on the SABC and all the other wonderful things he’s set up to give the country.

That’s where this resignation will work in his favour. The dude will be able to claim he was forced out by disrespect, and then that he didn’t have the requisite time and power to implement what he intended to implement, even though we’re going to be in the dark about what that may be.

If respect is a prerequisite to be part of the GNU, then it’s surprising that the thing has held together for even a week.

From VAT fights to ministerial positions, the GNU can scarcely make up its mind about anything, which would be a fantastic opportunity for somebody of his character to step in and make the sweeping changes to benefit his community and the South African people.

He’s started the whole process of funding reallocation anyway…well, funding withdrawal with the intention to reallocate, which is a rather unsubtle difference, but if he leaves mid-plan, that doesn’t do his causes many favours.

In other words, if you’re in a position of power and decide to resign because you feel disrespected, you might not be doing a service of respect to your followers.

Those who rely on your leadership aren’t worried about how respected or revered you are. They’re primarily interested in how you serve them, and serving them from a ministry is a lot more potent than jumping off the ship of disrespect with no political capital.

Less entertaining

The GNU will certainly be less entertaining without the PA. Whether it will be less effective, I’m unlikely to bet on.

You have to ask why these threats are flying and what will happen when they are executed. Odds are, very little will change, and no one will be any more respected than before.

All this does is put a few people out of a job and opens up a couple of seats for other players to occupy. What it doesn’t do is serve any constituency, nor does it make the government significantly different.

If we’re real about the political nature of South Africa, we can honestly conclude that the GNU won’t miss the PA, at least not in terms of numbers. So perhaps the threat might even be welcomed and encouraged.

This is not a game, and at that level, decisions have to be made which will likely be unpopular to some. Sometimes they work in your favour and sometimes they don’t.

If one can’t accept that, perhaps national leadership isn’t for you.

If one can't accept that, perhaps national leadership isn't for you.

