Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
17 Sep 2022
4:20 am
Opinion

Government, fix the mess of that stolen book

As Denise Nicholson, a copyright consultant, said – if proved true – it is a despicable act.

Sabata-mpho Mokae. Picture: iStock
Publishing a book is no easy feat. It takes months, if not years, of blood, sweat and tears to finally see an author’s hard work dance on the pages of a book. Those fortunate enough to see their literature for sale in shops rarely make a lot of money for their efforts – even when they are bestsellers. Which is why government should break down barriers preventing authors from following their dreams and doing what they do best – writing. And it should certainly not be one of the obstacles in the way of authors eking out a living. But...