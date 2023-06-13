Has the country turned a corner?

By Editorial staff

Mea culpa. Roughly translated from the original Latin, it means “It’s my fault”. Or, in the case of much of the South African media, it’s our fault we gave President Cyril Ramaphosa such a soft ride after he took over the reins of the country in 2018.

In our defence, we knew he had a mountain to climb. The mountain of corruption and incompetence which has been the ANC’s contribution to the political and social landscape of South Africa. So, we cut him a bit of slack.

Maybe that, in a way, encouraged him to become an “absentee landlord” and seemingly incapable of making a decision or taking action on critical issues.

Now, he is asking us – the media and ordinary South Africans – to give him a bit more leeway. Things are happening, he says. He knows we are frustrated and impatient but the reforms are happening, even if not accompanied by brass bands or neon lights.

He doesn’t go as far as saying it, but his tone is patronising: It’s well known, he seems to be saying, that people don’t always appreciate these reforms. But they are happening and they will be permanent. South Africa does not need short-term fixes, he says. Should we believe him?

There are positives: Eskom is looking a bit better and there are plans to bring the private sector into electricity generation and transmission; there are plans to sort out the mess in the freight transport sector and the national department of water and sanitation is to help failing municipalities to sort out their crumbling water purification systems.

Another positive came yesterday: Ace Magashule has been shown the door, finally, by the ANC. Does this mean a ruthless new wind is blowing through the ANC?

Maybe the country has turned a corner. Also – the only way from rock bottom is up…

