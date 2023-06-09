Ramaphosa shows his cards: Ace Magashule’s former Free State office in SIU probe

Compiled by Cornelia Le Roux

In a proclamation issued on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the green light to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of “serious maladministration” in the Free State premier’s office during Ace Magashule’s tenure.

The latest development follows hot on the heels of the announcement by African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula about the governing party’s intention to expel Magashule for his 2021 attempt to suspend Ramaphosa as ANC president.

Magashule’s premiership has been shrouded in controversy since October 2020 when corruption charges were brought against him, tender tycoon Edwin Sodi and 10 others relating to a R255 million Free State asbestos tender deal.

SIU to probe Ace Magashule’s office: Bursary scheme revisited

Fresh light is expected to be thrown on controversial bursary payments which was allegedly signed off by the former premier during the 2017/2018 financial year.

This as the approved SIU investigation will focus – among other irregularities – on “the approval, allocation, or payment of bursaries, including travel, student accommodation and stipends to persons who were not entitled or were given in a manner that contradict the applicable manuals, policies, procedures, prescripts, instructions, or practices of the Office of the Premier”.

It’s alleged that there may have been “serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the Office of the Premier; improper or unlawful conduct by employees of the Office of the Premier; and that unlawful expenditure of public money” may have occurred as a result of Magashule’s bursary scheme.

‘Irregular, improper or unlawful conduct’

Furthermore, the SIU will investigate any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the Office of the Premier or any other person or entity, relating to the matters that fall within this investigation.

Time period to be covered by SIU probe

The proclamation by Ramaphosa also states that the SIU should look into incidents “that took place between 1 January 2018 and the date of publication of this proclamation, or which took place before 1 January 2018 or after the date of publication of this proclamation, but are relevant to, connected with, incidental or ancillary to the matters mentioned in the schedule or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated under the authority of this proclamation”.

Magashule on ANC expulsion

Magashule, who was given seven days to provide the ANC with give reasons why he should not be expelled from the party, told The Citizen on Tuesday hat he had not made any submissions.

He alleged that he did not receive any communication regarding the 6 June deadline.