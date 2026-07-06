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If your fans are like Trump supporters, they believe you, Jesse

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

6 July 2026

06:17 am

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The Africans picked off your strikers at leisure and struck back like cobras.

If your fans are like Trump supporters, they believe you, Jesse

(Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

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Donald Trump single-handedly – or should that be single-mouthedly? – defined the age we are living in as the “Post-Truth Era”. So many things the US president utters are terminological inexactitudes… falsehoods or lies.

In South Africa, of course, we have long grown used to the “firepool” school of excuses, so named because our politicians thought they could fool all of the people all of the time by insisting that what they built at former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead was not a pool for swimming in.

However, this week, there was a serious contender for the All-Time Gold Medal Achievement in the Post-Truth era… and perhaps no surprise that it came from an American, Jesse Marsch.

The coach of the Canadian football team said, after they lost 3-0 to Morocco in their last 16 match: “The way we pushed, the way we were in the match, the quality we showed, the overall impact in the match, we were better.”

Look at the scoreboard. So much betterness going on, it could have been the Iran war. The Africans picked off your strikers at leisure and struck back like cobras. If your fans are like Trump supporters, they believe you, Jesse. We watched the match, and we don’t.

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