India may be a fallback for SA if it loses US Agoa benefits

The minister of agriculture, John Steenhuisen recently visited India.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen’s planned visit to India this month to deepen trade and agricultural ties comes as South Africa faces uncertainty over whether the US will extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which grants preferential trade access to eligible sub-Saharan African countries, beyond December 2026.

With the proverbial sword of Damocles hanging over Pretoria, the stakes are high. The Trump administration, which has used tariffs and trade preferences as instruments of foreign policy, has threatened to withdraw SA’s Agoa benefits in retaliation for allegations of a “genocide” against white South Africans – claims widely dismissed as unfounded.

Against this backdrop, India presents an attractive alternative market for SA agricultural exports.

India as an option

With its vast and growing population, India could help absorb some of the losses SA would face should Agoa benefits be withdrawn. Steenhuisen’s visit, focused primarily on diversifying export markets and improving regulatory alignment between the two countries, could help unlock significant opportunities for South African farmers.

In seeking to expand market access, the minister will be looking to increase SA’s share of India’s market for citrus – the country’s largest agricultural export category – as well as for subtropical fruits such as avocados and products like maize.

Agoa currently provides dutyfree access for citrus, avocados, grapes, raisins and other agricultural products.

It is, therefore, imperative that SA secures alternative export destinations in India and elsewhere should access to the US market become more restricted. Steenhuisen’s visit builds on recent trade protocols that have opened the Indian market to SA avocados and maize, while reflecting the broader expansion of trade relations between Pretoria and New Delhi, driven by counter-seasonal demand and growing strategic cooperation.

The visit comes amid burgeoning bilateral agricultural trade between the two countries. SA citrus exports to India have surged 85%, accompanied by growing exports of other fresh fruit.

India, in turn, has found a ready market in SA for products such as rice and spices. There have also been important breakthroughs in addressing regulatory barriers that have constrained SA exports, including India’s approval of in-transit cold treatment for SA citrus.

SA agriculture

Nevertheless, SA’s agricultural exports still account for only a small fraction of India’s overall import market, leaving considerable room for growth. This provides Steenhuisen with an opportunity to negotiate expanded market access.

Several obstacles continue to complicate deeper agricultural trade integration. These include domestic food security priorities, regional trade obligations, non-tariff barriers and differing positions within the World Trade Organisation. SA cannot negotiate bilateral trade agreements independently, as it is legally bound by the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) framework, which requires trade agreements to align with the interests of Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia.

The long-discussed Preferential Trade Agreement between India and Sacu could help overcome this challenge, but negotiations have progressed slowly due to persistent non-tariff barriers, including biosecurity requirements, stringent testing regimes and logistical bottlenecks.

India, meanwhile, heavily subsidises its agricultural sector to protect smallholder farmers and safeguard domestic food security. This limits New Delhi’s ability to pursue the market liberalisation sought by countries like SA.