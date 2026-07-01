How big will price cut be on new Indian-built Renault Duster?

Chennai-sourced SUV range expected to start at lower entry point than current R489 999.

The current generation Renault Duster has failed to live up to it predecessors since its local arrival two years for mainly two reasons.

The first was the discontinuation of the popular 1.5-litre diesel engine and the other was its lofty price tag. While the oil-burner won’t be making a comeback as it was a strategic global decision by the French brand, buyers can expect some good news on the pricing front.

The current Renault Duster is sourced from the Dacia plant in Mioveni, Romania and will now be replaced by a model built in Chennai, India. As the Indian car manufacturing industry is subjected to less taxes, the general expectation is that the Indian-sourced SUV will come with a price cut.

New Renault Duster en route

The first batch of 750 models left Chennai last month and is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. Pricing is expected soon and should come start lower than the current entry point of R489 999.

The Indian Renault Duster was revealed in January. It retains the CMF-B platform from its Romanian sibling, but with both visual and dimensional differences.

They are both 4 343mm long, but the Indian-built model is 8mm higher at 1 669mm and 108mm wider at 1 921mm. The increased dimensions see boot space grow by 46 litres to 518 litres.

Styling differences

The Indian Renault Duster’s differences include new front and rear bumpers and a new grille with block letter Duster badging. It also features integrated an imitation skidplate and nudge bar, and wider air inlets on the front bumper.

The Dacia corporate Y-shaped LED headlight graphics have been dropped and the shoulder line underneath the D-pillar redesigned. The design of the alloy wheels also changed.

The rear facia gains a new bumper and integrated imitation skidplate. It also features a black numberplate cavity finish and new light clusters connected by an LED light bar.

New 1.0-litre powertrain

The Indian model retains the 118kW/280Nm 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. But the mild-hybrid 1.2-litre petrol mill makes way for a 1.0-litre 74kW/160Nm powerplant. Both are offered with six-speed manual transmission, while the 1.3-litre also features a seven-speed EDC gearbox.

A self-charging hybrid could also be introduced to the local Renault