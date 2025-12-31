JUST IN: Accused linked to horrific Saulsville mass shooting confesses

Police confirmed that a ballistic report linked a seized firearm to the mass shooting.

A suspect linked to the Atteridgeville mass shooting has confessed to his role in the massacre.

The suspect, who faces twelve charges of murder, appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The matter has been postponed to 23 February 2026.

Confession

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said the suspect, who has not been named, confessed to his role in the commission of the mass shooting.

The man first appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

He abandoned his bail bid.

“On his appearance, there was a confession which we had sourced, and that confession was presented, and this confession ultimately had a link in terms of the mass shooting in Saulsville and Atteridgeville hostel.”

Ballistics

On Tuesday, police confirmed that a ballistic report linked a seized firearm to the shooting.

“When we get this firearm, they’ve undertaken a scientific process to determine whether the firearm was used. How can I say this firearm is not used in the shooting?

“So, but I cannot say exactly explicitly, this firearm was used to kill this particular individual was used to kill that particular individual. But the scientific ballistic outcome confirms that the firearm was used,” Mthombeni said.

“I think it’s the first time in my career that I have twelve people, fatally wounded in one crime scene. 13 people get admitted to hospital, a total of 25.”

Mass shooting

At least 12 people died, and another 13 were reported to have been injured in the horrific shooting at a hostel in Saulsville, Atteridgeville in Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday morning, 6 December 2025.

The three gunmen entered the premises and started randomly shooting. Among the dead is a three-year-old. A 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl also died. The shebeen’s owner was among the survivors.

It is understood that the incident occurred at a home used as an informal tavern.

A manhunt is underway for the two suspects who are still on the run.

