Two suspects carrying AK-47s killed in police shootout

Two suspects have been shot dead in an intense gun battle with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the shooting took place in the early hours of Monday morning, 5 January 2026

Shootout in KZN

KZN police spokesperson Captain Ntathu Ndlovu said the shooting took place in the Margate policing area in the Uvongo area.

“Two suspects were fatally wounded when they engaged police in a shootout.”

AK-47s recovered

Ndlovu said police were acting on intelligence relating to individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms.

“Police officers approached the targeted house and announced their presence, but there was no response from inside. The members penetrated the house, and upon entering, the two occupants inside the house fired shots at the police.

“Police returned fire, and two suspects were fatally wounded. Two AK-47 assault rifles were recovered, as well as three pistols. No police officers were injured during the shootout,” Ndlovu said.

Deadly New Year’s Eve

In another incident in KZN, it was a deadly New Year’s Eve after four members of the same family were killed.

Police said suspected robbers broke into a house at the Mdweshule area in the Mehlomyama policing precinct, Port Shepstone, on Wednesday, 31 January and opened fire.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said they are investigating a case of murder.

“It is alleged by the witness that four unknown males kicked open the door of the rondavel in which she was with her fiancé. Three of the males were carrying firearms, and one was carrying a bush knife.”

Robbery

Magwaza said the suspects demanded money, and when they were told that there was no money, they began firing shots at her 45-year-old fiancé. He died at the scene.

“The suspects then instructed her to show them other family members, which she did. When they got to the main house, they shot and killed a mother and her two daughters, who were aged between 31 and 67 years old.

“The suspects then fled the scene, taking with them two cellphones,” Magwaza said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

