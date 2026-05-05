News

Home » News

WATCH: The moment Fadiel Adams got arrested and loaded into a police van

Picture of Vhahangwele Nemakonde

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Deputy News Editor

4 minute read

5 May 2026

12:30 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'Why did they try to hunt me down like a bank robber?'

Fadiel Adams: Why did they try to hunt me down like a bank robber?

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams testifies before parliament’s ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 4 March 2026. Picture: X / @JustSecuCluster

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams has been arrested.

Adams was arrested on Tuesday in Cape Town.

This follows the Saps’ statement, which called on the MP to present himself at the nearest police station.

According to police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, Adams was arrested in connection with a fraud case and for defeating and/or obstructing the course of justice.

Mathe said Adams was arrested over allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

“Through investigations, the task team discovered that Mr Adams interfered with the now convicted and sentenced hitman at a very sensitive and advanced stage of the police’s investigation,” said Mathe.

Speaking to the media after his arrest, Adams alleged he would “be assaulted” and “probably waterboarded”.

“This is how it works. I am telling you what is going to happen. Let them do their worst,” he said, adding that he “probably needed a holiday anyway.”

WATCH: Adams speaks as he is arrested and loaded into a police van

Adams: ‘Why hunt me?’

In two separate interviews with Radio 786 on Monday and Tuesday, Adams said that although he was aware of a warrant for his arrest, he did not know what the charges against him were.

“The problem is that my attorneys have contacted the political killings task team (PKTT), who have confirmed that there’s a warrant out for me, but they will not show them the warrant so that we can start preparing. Now, my lawyers are stumped because they’re saying it’s a very simple thing; just show us the certificate. They are saying no, he needs to hand himself over,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adams said he did not understand why the police had invested so many resources to secure his arrest when he was not being accused of a violent crime.

“I’ve not killed anyone. I’ve never been accused of killing anyone, and I’ve never been accused of a violent crime. If there’s a warrant out for my arrest, why not just ask Saps Mitchells Plain to come and collect me?

“Because I saw this thing coming, I wrote to General Mkhwanazi and the police minister, and I said, ‘I believe the PKTT is going to cook up something against me. But here’s my attorney on record. Here’s his number. If you have a warrant, please contact us. We’ll comply. They have that email. They still chose to send a heat squad out.”

Earlier, Mathe said police had arranged with Adams’ attorney for him to hand himself over on Monday, 4 May 2026, at the Cape Town Central Police Station, but he had not cooperated.

Charges

Adams said he suspected that the charges against him related to how he came to be in possession of classified police information, which he used to open cases against police officers.

“Where’s the crime? We have since taken the matter where it belongs. We are before the Western Cape High Court. Why now, when the South African Police Service finds itself before the court, do they issue a statement? Why did they try to hunt me down like a bank robber? We will see the police services in court tomorrow [Wednesday] morning. The judge will make a determination on the lawfulness of this warrant and the lawfulness of their action,” said Adams.

However, according to Mathe, the warrant relates to allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader, Sindiso Magaqa.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Political killings task team (PKTT) Sindiso Magaqa South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Here’s why the PKTT is looking for MP Fadiel Adams
Motoring Here’s how much more you’ll pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday
South Africa Three cruise passengers dead after rare zoonotic virus infection, one hospitalised in Joburg
News Row over Ekurhuleni’s R7 billion electricity debt
News Police probe intimidation complaint as Adams accuses PKTT of home raid [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News