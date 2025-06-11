Israel can’t break laws and then cry foul

Campaigner Greta Thunberg was recently detained in Israel along with other activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid boat.

Activist and campaigner Greta Thunberg gets right up the noses of conservatives around the world and now that she has set her sights on agitating for Palestinian rights, she has angered many more.

It is also true that Thunberg has a knack for gaining global publicity for her causes… which is why many of her critics will have welcomed the Israeli action to prevent her and her Gaza-bound aid boat from reaching Palestinian territory.

However, what those Thunberg haters – and supporters of Israel – are ignoring is the fact that the boat was intercepted in international waters.

Israel already will not recognise Palestinian territorial waters and has blockaded the territory to prevent arms getting in.

ALSO READ: Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound Madleen with aid and Greta Thunberg [VIDEO]

While Israel and its supporters may argue that action is pre-emptive self-defence, what is indefensible, in terms of international law, is seizing ships which are in international waters.

Doing so – and arresting the boat’s crew and passengers, including Thunberg – is nothing more or less than piracy.

The Mediterranean does not belong to Israel, nor does Israel have any right to kidnap people not breaking any international law.

When you perpetually violate global laws and standards, it is much more difficult to keep claiming you are the victim.

NOW READ: ‘Planetary emergency’: Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained twice at Dutch protest