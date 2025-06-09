Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound Madleen with aid and Greta Thunberg [VIDEO]

Before contact was lost with the activists on board, they alleged Israel had sprayed a thick, white, paint-like substance onto the boat.

Palestinians will continue to suffer without desperately needed aid after the Israeli military intercepted a boat carrying a group of activists en route to deliver aid to Gaza.

The British-flagged yacht Madleen, which is operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), left Italy last week Sunday with the aim of delivering the aid and challenging the crippling Israeli blockade that has been in place for years.

Interception

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to prevent the Madleen from reaching Gaza, describing the mission a “propaganda effort in support of Hamas.”

The aid was expected to be delivered on Monday and aimed to raise international awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

However, the boat was boarded during the night before it could reach shore, the FFC said on its Telegram account. The Israeli Foreign Ministry later confirmed that it was under Israeli control.

Activists

The crew on board the Madleen said that four speedboats approached their ship just after 1am local time (22:00 GMT), reported AFP.

“The ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries,” the ministry wrote on X.

Before contact was lost with the activists on board, they alleged Israel had sprayed a thick, white, paint-like substance onto the boat.

Among the 12-strong crew are Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament.

“The crew of the Freedom Flotilla was arrested by the Israeli army in international waters around 2am,” Hassan posted on X.

A photograph showed the crew seated on the boat, all wearing life jackets, with their hands raised.

‘International piracy’

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Israel’s seizure of the Freedom Flotilla ship and its crew.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly and illegal Israeli attack on the Madleen as it approached Gaza with desperately needed humanitarian supplies,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

“This is a blatant act of international piracy and state terrorism,” he said.

Humanitarian aid

The yacht was carrying a small shipment of humanitarian aid, including rice and baby formula.

The Foreign Ministry said it would be taken to Gaza.

“The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the ‘celebrities’ will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels,” it wrote.

Blockade

Israel imposed a naval blockade on the coastal enclave after Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

Gaza’s health ministry says over 54 000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza.

The United Nations has warned that most of Gaza’s more than 2 million residents are facing famine.

Additional reporting by AFP