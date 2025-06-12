Apartheid then, apartheid now: Israel’s aggression is no different

The world can no longer stand in support of Israel, while women, children and the elderly perish daily in Palestine.

Activists from various civil organsations demonstrate, 28 May 2025, at the head offices of Glencore at Merose Arch in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

In my early years in journalism, I had an opportunity to visit Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall, which had previously split East and the West Germany during the Cold War.

One of the most insightful moments was a visit to Nazi concentration camps like Dachau, where thousands of Jews were persecuted – part of what the world know as the Holocaust.

Holocaust and apartheid are matters that should serve as a case study for any nation to not turn back the clock.

While condemning the ongoing genocide against the Palestinians, which has left tens of thousands dead and hundreds injured, the world should make a distinction between the people of Israel and the fascist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In South Africa under apartheid, not all whites could be painted as black oppressors.

Among Jews in the forefront against apartheid, were the likes of Benjamin Pogrund, Joe Slovo, Helen Suzman, Albie Sachs, Ronnie Kasrils, Ronald Segal and countless more.

Like apartheid, the plight of Palestinians is something the globe should never forget. Efforts by the SA Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP) and other global activists in keeping the spotlight on Gaza should be commended.

Referring to the Israeli army bombing 70 Palestinian apartment blocks last Sunday, with about 40 Palestinians killed fetching food, SAJFP spokesperson Daniel Friedman said: “We feel that local ‘security concerns’ often seem to be a way of distracting from the crime of all crimes – the genocide and murder on a horrifying scale, occurring currently in Gaza.”

“Our purpose as an organisation is to advocate for the freedom of Palestinians, rather than focusing on our own safety as South African Jews.

“We do, however, believe that with a free Palestine, will come greater security for not only the Palestinians themselves, but for Jews and indeed all people worldwide,” said Friedman.

With the support of the US government, Netanyahu and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant, have evaded prosecution for war crimes committed against humanity for depriving Gazans of food and directing civilian attacks.

US President Donald Trump and his cronies have instead seen fit to punish South Africa for taking the plight of the Palestinians to the International Court of Justice at the Hague.

Israeli forces have also attacked activists and journalists on board the Madleen – yet another mission to transport food to the needy in Palestine.

The attack on the mission, led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, is surely a violation against laws governing international waters.

An attack on a civilian mission to help the needy, helpless and the hungry in Palestine, should get all of us to stand up.

Attacks by Israel on the people of Palestine, have gone on for too long – despite the United Nations calling for an end to the war.

The world can no longer stand in support of Netanyahu, while women, children and the elderly perish daily in Palestine; while we are watching as if all is normal.

A call by Anti-Apartheid Movement (AAM) SA Chapter chair Rev Frank Chikane, to take a stand against the Israeli government, is a campaign worth supporting.

The AAM has called for boycotts, disinvestment and an arms embargo against Israel – likening its practices to apartheid-era atrocities in South Africa.

“We want to ensure that countries supporting Israel stop the practice, with their citizens making sure that this happens,” Chikane has said.

Until this happens, Netanyahu’s reign of terror will continue.

