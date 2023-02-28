Israeli innovation could change the lives of South Africans, if all we did was ask

Rowan Polovin

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently implored the other Brics countries, Brazil, Russia, India and China, to work together to address the energy crisis in this country.

Anil Sooklal, the local official in charge of leading South Africa’s engagements with emerging market economies, confirmed that the Brics bloc is expected to heed Ramaphosa’s call for help.

Our national government is looking to tap into the expertise of Brics partners Russia and India to keep the lights on. It is ironic that President Ramaphosa would want India’s assistance with the management of precious state resources, when India secures their water directly from their good friend, Israel.

Brics said that, at their summit in South Africa later this year, it would prioritise their collective economic recovery (post-Covid), against a just energy transition plan.

Perhaps India could extend a courteous invite to Israel for this occasion, seeing as Israel invented the flat solar panel in the first place.

South Africa’s rolling blackouts (which reached stage 7 as of 21 February, 2023) have stymied our economic growth, causing a growing number of frustrations for all citizens and their businesses.

Load shedding is also believed to have spooked a number of foreign investors, as power cuts continue to threaten the survival of local industries. And a new minister for electricity will certainly not offer us the lifeline we need right now.

South Africans are being left behind as a result of misguided ANC policies, which prevent us from accessing the best that Israel has to offer.

Did you know that the latest Israeli innovation in renewable and solar energy has provided a stable water supply to over 3.5 million people across Africa and to over half a million people in South Africa?

Using clean, renewable, solar energy, Israeli technology has improved the lives of 500 000 South Africans living in rural communities. And yet, we call Russia and India for help instead.

Israeli innovation could change the lives of millions of South Africans, if all we did was ask. Israeli company WaterGen is already providing fresh drinking water to communities across the continent.

The WaterGen machine creates water from condensation in the air and could make water instantaneously available to us in times of drought or crisis (just think about how useful this could be when water infrastructure is badly damaged by a lack of maintenance, flooding or sporadic protest action in KZN).

Israeli technology could also help us make the Karoo bloom. Israel currently has over 300 startups working on growingits own desert economy.

Israeli company DeserTech has partnered with 11 African states through the United Nations (UN) to restore millions of hectares of land that have lost their fertility due to overfarming and overpopulation.

Then there’s the Drip Irrigation system, which could help save South Africans from any day zero. Invented by Israeli engineer Simcha Blass, Drip Irrigation can improve crop yields and save farmers millions of litres of water every year.

Israel has already trained farmers in Senegal, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Ethiopia to avoid disasters in times of drought using this system. Israel has also made ground-breaking advancements in cancer treatment, using nanotechnology, genetic protein sequencing and laser-based treatments to treat multiple types of cancer.

Currently, over 40 African states work with Israel to benefit from these medical advancements. With oncology departments lacking in staff, equipment and specialists countrywide, South Africa’s public health would be fortunate to access the best that Israel has to offer cancer patients today.

Our government must cultivate a mutually beneficial relationship with both Israeli and Palestinian authorities – much like the United Arab Emirates has done through the Abraham Accords.

The goals of our National Development Plan could be achieved with the latest developments in Israeli technology in water, agriculture, health, entrepreneurship and innovation.

South African homes, businesses and families should not suffer undue harm when a diplomatic relationship with Israel could provide us with the technological breakthroughs we need to make life a little easier, without the threat of a drought or rolling blackouts.

– Polovin is national chair, South African Zionist Federation and his views do not necessarily reflect those of The Citizen