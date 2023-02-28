Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
5 minute read
28 Feb 2023
5:00 am
Politics

Ramaphosa’s reshuffle puzzle – What to do with dead weight allies?

Stephen Tau

The ANC's alliance partners are mum on what Ramaphosa's consultations revealed, while SA waits to see whether ANC or country gets put first.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's protection unit head was transferred to another unit after safety issues.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Gallo Images.
President Cyril Ramaphosa finds himself in a tricky situation ahead of his imminent Cabinet reshuffle, with several of his perceived political allies having fared less than impressively in their Cabinet positions, and being prime candidates for the chop. The Cabinet reshuffle matter has been a hot talking point for a while now, with the myriad challenges facing South Africa, from the electricity crisis, crime and service delivery, prompting calls for fresh ideas and fresh blood. Speaking to The Citizen, political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the big question remains on who Ramaphosa will leave out when he reshuffles his Cabinet....

Read more on these topics