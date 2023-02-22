It’s time for a real new dawn

Cliff Buchler

Never considered myself a columnist in the true sense. Evidence of the real ones is enough to put paid to any such thought. Space filler. That’s what I’m good at.

Since cutting my teeth in newspaper newsrooms, I’ve had a knack of responding well to the instruction, “give me 400 words”. The space would be filled and editors happy. What about content? Purely thumb-suck or stating the obvious. I got by. The reason why I stole into this Wednesday slot is easily explained.

While still The Citizen’s editor, Martin Williams, successfully challenged the arduous Boston Marathon and on one occasion while away from the newsroom he needed somebody to fill this column. A real column. To this day I’m unsure why he zeroed into me.

ALSO READ: Going to Heaven: Pie in the sky, or the stuff of dreams?

True to form, the e-mail read, “Please fill my space. Just 400 words – no more, no less.”

Evidently he was happy with the filler and allowed me into his hallowed space during a few more Bostons. Sadly, when he decided to call it a day, his column went begging and I filled in, part-time, as another editor came and went.

Then, the new editor, Trevor Stevens, asked me to fill the gap – I presumed temporarily. Wrong. So in case you wonder how come, against all odds, I’d say it’s a quirk of fate. Or something. Or Trevor likes my thumb-sucks.

I’ve enjoyed and appreciated every moment. My Heidi would tell you when I’m a very happy fella: when I’m bashing away at the keyboard, churning out 400 words.

ALSO READ: Unemployed politicians might still have a purpose, no bull…

What I found intriguing was the response to a filler. One piece, which I didn’t rate, attracted 70 000 readers. The next one, I thought a winner, a total flop. But that aspect aside, I had a conduit to a mixed audience.

Whether or not I was welcome, I was in their faces. I became part of a family, probably the black sheep of all hues, traditions, religions and diverse political thinking – these were reflected in the response factor. I feel immensely privileged to have been part of the mix.

But, like they say in the classics, there’s a time to come, a time to go. The signs are pointing to the latter. Finding the magic “400 words” is becoming more onerous, so does thinking up thumbsuck subjects.

It’s time for a real new dawn Wednesday. You deserve it. The 400th word (with a pesky tear or two): Bye.

ALSO READ: My dreamy take on the last supper