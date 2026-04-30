‘Leave me alone’ not on, Minister Tolashe

A series of investigative reports paint a troubling picture of alleged misconduct at the department of social development, directly implicating Sisisi Tolashe.

Even by the admittedly low standards of South African government “it’s not my fault” excuses, the bleating plea by Social Development Minister Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, to the media to “leave me alone” plumbed new depths of pitifulness.

In the crosshairs of investigative journos from the Daily Maverick, Tolashe’s PR person pronounced “it is inappropriate for media platforms to be used to advance personal grievances or promote narratives that rely on inflammatory or defamatory language”.

The official statement didn’t address specifically any of the shocking claims made in recent days.

These include allegations that the minister accepted a gift of two cars from a Chinese manufacturer – and promptly handed them over to her children.

Another claim was she hired a woman to be a “food aide”.

That woman understood she would be assigned to Tolashe’s residence in Cape Town or Pretoria – but instead she ended up as a domestic worker at the Tolashe family home in KuGompo, formerly East London.

Not only that, she was allegedly instructed to hand over half of her government-funded salary to Tolashe’s daughter for household expenses.

No wonder you would rather the media went away and left you alone, Minister.

Shame on them for questioning your access to the taxpayer-funded trough.