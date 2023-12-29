Lyle Foster’s well-being must come first

Lyle Foster finds himself excluded from Bafana Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations squad due to ongoing mental health concerns.

It may seem incongruous that Lyle Foster can be playing English Premier League football for Burnley again, but still not be ready to play for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast early next year.

Foster’s mental health issues, however, make the situation far more complex than this.

Foster started Burnley’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool on Boxing Day, the second successive match he has started for Vincent Kompany’s side, after coming off the bench against Everton on 16 December. He’ll probably feature tomorrow against Aston Villa.

That game against Everton was Foster’s first in almost two months, having been given time off the pitch by the Clarets to look after his mental health.

The 24-year-old’s return has come sooner than expected and, in normal circumstances, he would be one of the first names in Hugo Broos’ final squad for the Afcon, which was named yesterday.

His name was omitted after Burnley head coach Kompany and their doctors insisted he is not ready yet to attend the continental event.

Foster will be badly missed at the Afcon, but his mental health has to take priority. One hopes Foster’s well-being stays front and centre despite not playing for his country.