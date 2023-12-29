Local Soccer

Broos lashes out at PSL over Bafana Afcon camp delay

'I was very upset because the PSL did not want to stop their competition on the 24th (of December),' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos has slammed the PSL over a lack of support for the national team. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos blasted the Premier Soccer League on Thursday, as he named his final 23-man squad for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Broos has named a squad with just three players who do not play in the DStv Premiership, and lashed out at the PSL for not stopping the season earlier to allow his side more preparation time.

“I was very upset because the PSL did not want to stop their competition on the 24th (of December), so that the players could have seven days off to recover mentally and physically,” said Broos.

“We wrote a letter to the PSL (in May) and they did not answer. We wrote again and they answered and said ‘we support the efforts of Bafana Bafana and the efforts of the coach but … blah, blah, blah, saying they can’t stop their competition, everything had been discussed in June. But I wrote the letter in May. How can you not support your national team?”

The DStv Premiership will instead only end on December 31, with the Africa Cup of Nations kicking off on January 13.

“We can’t start our preparation on January 2. We will need days off, so we will come together on January 4th or 5th,” added Broos.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, NkosinathiSibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala

Midfielders: Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Thabang Monare, Thapelo Maseko

Strikers: Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Oswin Appollis, Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa

