Malema’s heyday seems to be over

Maybe the chickens of Malema’s arrogance – and running the party like his personal fiefdom – have returned home to roost.

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters during the party’s 10th birthday celebration in Johannesburg on 29 July 2023. Picture: GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP

It seems like a lifetime ago that EFF leader Julius Malema had what was described as his “Beyonce moment”, as he was elevated on a stage – like the famous singer – before an FNB Stadium packed with adoring “ground forces”.

It was July last year, as the EFF celebrated its 10th birthday… and it may have marked the high-water mark of the revolutionary party’s life.

There are two words to describe the EFF’s apparent implosion: Jacob Zuma.

That July, Zuma was still licking his wounds at Nkandla and though Malema had been a jovial guest at the KZN homestead, it appears he was one of Zuma’s primary targets.

With the establishment of the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK), Zuma was intent on taking on his former comrades in the ANC, but clearly remembered the upstart leader of the red berets had been one of the leaders of a civil society campaign to oust him.

Under the justification of forming an organisation which would unite all the “progressive” or “revolutionary” forces in the country, Zuma and his people set about gutting the EFF by luring its leaders away.

First shock was the departure of deputy president Floyd Shivambu, followed by Mzwanele Manyi and former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Yesterday, the EFF’s former chair, Dali Mpofu, joined.

Malema acknowledged more defections might be in the pipeline.

Maybe the chickens of Malema’s arrogance – and running the party like his personal fiefdom – have returned home to roost, because it seems as though MK didn’t have to work hard to acquire the defectors.

This ego may also prevent Malema from shutting shop and joining Zuma.

Whatever happens, the EFF’s glory days look to be over.